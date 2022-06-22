Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.61

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$88.61 and last traded at C$89.02, with a volume of 6175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCA shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.67.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.86.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. Analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.5789884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total value of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,200,835.08. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. Insiders have sold 35,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,200 in the last three months.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.