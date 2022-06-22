Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.01%.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,520 shares of company stock worth $635,798. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

