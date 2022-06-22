Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after buying an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,747,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

