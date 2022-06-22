Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $380.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 445.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $165.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 537.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

