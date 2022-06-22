Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lifted by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 42,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,288. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

