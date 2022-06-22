Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Comcast were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. 296,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,494,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

