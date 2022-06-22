Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.