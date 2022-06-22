Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.78

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as low as $13.35. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 1,810 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 593,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,223.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,448 shares of company stock worth $127,543. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.