Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $127.62

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €127.62 ($134.34) and traded as low as €27.27 ($28.70). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €27.77 ($29.23), with a volume of 1,289,251 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($158.95) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €157.11 ($165.38).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €127.62.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

