Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT Lowered to €27.50

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($115.79) to €27.50 ($28.95) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $35.57.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
