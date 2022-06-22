Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT Lowered to €27.50

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($115.79) to €27.50 ($28.95) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $35.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

