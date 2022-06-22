Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.12

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 4962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 143,667 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.