Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.96

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 337696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SID shares. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 145,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

