Comparing DLocal (DLO) & The Competition

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) is one of 230 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DLocal to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 29.95% 32.37% 15.33% DLocal Competitors -16.89% -51.96% -7.50%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DLocal and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 3 7 0 2.70 DLocal Competitors 722 5416 11532 256 2.63

DLocal currently has a consensus target price of $44.60, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 61.98%. Given DLocal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DLocal and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million $77.88 million 90.71 DLocal Competitors $3.37 billion $337.18 million 15.52

DLocal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. DLocal is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DLocal beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

