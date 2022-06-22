Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises approximately 2.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.23% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,457,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 253,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. 638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

