Compass Point Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target to $22.00

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Compass Point from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

UE opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105,683 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

