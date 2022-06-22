Compass Point Trims SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Target Price to $15.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Compass Point from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SITC. TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE SITC opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.