Compass Point Trims Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Target Price to $21.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Compass Point from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SKT opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at $4,238,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at $20,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $19,210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 792,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

