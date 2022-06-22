Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Up 5.5%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11). 37,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 108,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.63 ($0.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The stock has a market cap of £11.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.64.

Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It operates 23 restaurants and 4 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016. Comptoir Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

