Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Up 5.5%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11). 37,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 108,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.63 ($0.11).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The stock has a market cap of £11.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.64.
About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)
Featured Articles
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.