COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMSP) Trading Up 34.1%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) shares were up 34.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 4,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

