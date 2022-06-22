Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 95.76% and a net margin of 45.81%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

