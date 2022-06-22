Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $1.90. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 7,170 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.