Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.46. 1,097,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,911,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08.
About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conduent (CNDT)
