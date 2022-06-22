Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.46. 1,097,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,911,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08.

Conduent ( NYSE:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.09 million.

About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

