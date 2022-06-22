Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.44. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 143,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 272,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

