Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.44. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
