Connective Portfolio Management LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $182,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after buying an additional 876,684 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 770.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 552,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after buying an additional 523,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,217,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

