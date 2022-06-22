Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $643,000 in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Galapagos by 24.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Galapagos by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $82,006,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $152.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($54.74) to €70.00 ($73.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.97.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

