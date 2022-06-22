Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $687,000 Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Schrödinger accounts for about 1.5% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Schrödinger by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,487,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,702 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $19,587,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

SDGR opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.