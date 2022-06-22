Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

AMAT stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.