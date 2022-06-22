Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Palatin Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

PTN stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

