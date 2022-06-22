Connective Portfolio Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.05% of Surface Oncology worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 707,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 139,310 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

SURF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology Profile (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.