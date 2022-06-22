Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. EQT accounts for about 2.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,540,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $108,505,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

EQT Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

