ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 4.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 117,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

