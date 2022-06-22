Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.82

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 2509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $1,003,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.