Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.82

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 2509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $1,003,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

