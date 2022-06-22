Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE MCF opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Fort Worth, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Louisiana and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt.

