Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE MCF opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.