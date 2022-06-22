Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Up 0.4%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.03 and last traded at $75.65. Approximately 38 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.