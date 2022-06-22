Contrasting Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) & Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Vicor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vicor $359.36 million 6.94 $56.63 million $1.03 55.11

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ostin Technology Group and Vicor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicor 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vicor has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. Given Vicor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicor is more favorable than Ostin Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Vicor shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Vicor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Vicor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Vicor 12.97% 11.21% 9.94%

Summary

Vicor beats Ostin Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and outdoor LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China with manufacturing facilities in China.

Vicor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories. It also provides custom power systems solutions. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in the aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, industrial automation and equipment, instrumentation, test equipment, solid state lighting, telecommunications and networking infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets. Vicor Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

