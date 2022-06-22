Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 20.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $2,501,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,492,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

