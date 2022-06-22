Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.60

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.61, with a volume of 730084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 116.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.63.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

