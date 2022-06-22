Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNVY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

NYSE CNVY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Convey Health Solutions has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $753.86 million and a PE ratio of -60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 38.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

