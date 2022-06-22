Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNVY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Convey Health Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of Convey Health Solutions stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Convey Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

