Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Convey Health Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

CNVY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $753.86 million and a PE ratio of -60.59. Convey Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 232,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.