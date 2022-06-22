CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONX stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CONX were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

