Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.15

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.15 and traded as high as $22.25. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 634,688 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at $834,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after buying an additional 157,522 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

