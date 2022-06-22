Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 65,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 17,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of C$46.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57.
Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)
