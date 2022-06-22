Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 65,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 17,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of C$46.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57.

Get Cordoba Minerals alerts:

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.