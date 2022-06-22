Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.78

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $934.07 million, a P/E ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 65.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $1,052,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

