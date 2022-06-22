CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

