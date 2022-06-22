CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.61. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 19,801 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

