Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.50. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 1,328,974 shares changing hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $2,168,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

