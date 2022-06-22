Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

CNIG stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Corning Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Get Corning Natural Gas alerts:

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.