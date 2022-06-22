Corus Entertainment (CJR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$361.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.90 million.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,072.50. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 20,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,357,537.50.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.